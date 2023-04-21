The Importance of Total Return in Closed-End Funds Investor Education Actions Download Add to favorites Information Information Description: Understanding Equity Covered Call Funds Publication date: Apr 21, 2023 Target Audience: For Individuals Product group: BlackRock Closed-End Funds Done

("BlackRock") released today share repurchase activity for certain BlackRock-advisedclosed-end funds (the "Funds") during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Funds have authorized open market share repurchase programs (the "Repurchase Programs") pursuant to which each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2023, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares in open market transactions. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value ("NAV") per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund's NAV. Below is a summary of share repurchase activity over this past quarter and since the inception of each Fund's Repurchase Program:

The release dated April 11, 2023 has been replaced with the following corrected version due to changes in the table, "Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of March 31, 2023.

The amount and timing of any repurchases under each Fund's Repurchase Program will be determined either at the discretion of the Fund's management or pursuant to predetermined parameters and instructions subject to market conditions. There is no assurance that any Fund will repurchase shares in any particular amounts. A Fund's repurchase activity will be disclosed in its shareholder report for the relevant fiscal period. Any repurchases made under any Repurchase Program will be made on a national securities exchange at the prevailing market price, subject to exchange requirements and certain volume and timing limitations and other regulations under federal securities laws.

