The Importance of Total Return in Closed-End Funds Investor Education Actions Download Add to favorites Information Information Description: Understanding Equity Covered Call Funds Publication date: Apr 21, 2023 Target Audience: For Individuals Product group: BlackRock Closed-End Funds Done

The Importance of Total Return in Closed-End Funds Investor Education

04/21/2023 | 05:20am EDT

04/21/2023 | 05:20am EDT
Contact:

1-800-882-0052

The release dated April 11, 2023 has been replaced with the following corrected version due to changes in the table, "Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of March 31, 2023.

BlackRock Closed-End Fund Share Repurchase Program Update

New York, April 11, 2023 (as revised April 14, 2023) - BlackRock Advisors, LLC

("BlackRock") released today share repurchase activity for certain BlackRock-advisedclosed-end funds (the "Funds") during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Funds have authorized open market share repurchase programs (the "Repurchase Programs") pursuant to which each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2023, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares in open market transactions. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value ("NAV") per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund's NAV. Below is a summary of share repurchase activity over this past quarter and since the inception of each Fund's Repurchase Program:

Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended March 31, 2023:

Number of

Total Amount

Total

Average

Amount of

Discount on

Fund Name

Ticker

Shares

of Shares

NAV

Days

Repurchased

Repurchased

Accretion

Repurchased

BlackRock Energy and

BGR

115,340

$1,503,284

$183,604

-11.0%

Resources Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global

BOE

154,883

$1,504,183

$220,829

-13.1%

Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced

BGY

705,341

$3,795,236

$529,887

-12.7%

International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences

BMEZ

1,249,867

$20,361,376

$3,428,666

-14.6%

Term Trust

BlackRock Science and

BSTZ

790,769

$13,820,656

$2,364,926

-14.5%

Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and

BIGZ

2,756,968

$20,553,458

$5,206,390

-20.2%

Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Resources &

BCX

911,703

$9,093,513

$1,185,440

-12.0%

Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate

BGT

55,022

$624,592

$74,337

-10.8%

Income Trust

BlackRock California

BFZ

268,657

$3,046,545

$450,492

-13.0%

Municipal Income Trust

1

Number of

Total Amount

Total

Average

Amount of

Discount on

Fund Name

Ticker

Shares

of Shares

NAV

Days

Repurchased

Repurchased

Accretion

Repurchased

BlackRock MuniHoldings

MUC

872,876

$9,758,699

$1,397,529

-12.9%

California Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New

MUJ

428,177

$4,960,219

$679,838

-12.7%

Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield

MIY

90,280

$1,023,673

$148,720

-13.2%

Michigan Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield

MPA

108,177

$1,238,483

$187,682

-13.2%

Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock New York

BNY

44,226

$465,951

$69,125

-13.3%

Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock MuniHoldings New

MHN

157,347

$1,671,582

$236,992

-12.8%

York Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield New

MYN

225,612

$2,304,892

$337,734

-13.1%

York Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund,

MVF

231,970

$1,593,264

$215,807

-12.4%

Inc.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II,

MVT

89,762

$977,901

$128,391

-12.2%

Inc.

BlackRock Municipal Income

MUI

464,291

$5,464,305

$724,666

-12.0%

Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality

MQT

49,797

$525,487

$64,265

-11.7%

Fund II, Inc.

BlackRock Municipal Income

BLE

206,278

$2,204,488

$289,103

-12.1%

Trust II

BlackRock MuniYield Fund,

MYD

170,001

$1,833,075

$238,776

-12.0%

Inc.

BlackRock Municipal Income

BFK

155,108

$1,553,451

$236,329

-13.4%

Trust

BlackRock MuniYield Quality

MYI

74,396

$824,560

$104,972

-11.7%

Fund III, Inc.

BlackRock MuniHoldings

MUE

42,730

$422,477

$63,748

-13.3%

Quality Fund II, Inc.

BlackRock MuniHoldings

MHD

123,671

$1,462,915

$206,875

-12.6%

Fund, Inc.

2

Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of March 31, 2023:

Number of

Total Amount

Total

Average

Amount of

Discount on

Fund Name

Ticker

Shares

of Shares

NAV

Days

Repurchased

Repurchased

Accretion

Repurchased

BlackRock Energy and

BGR

1,887,923

$18,613,219

$2,579,377

-12.4%

Resources Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity

BDJ

2,974,888

$23,626,347

$2,641,607

-10.1%

Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global

BOE

6,898,230

$70,583,788

$9,290,142

-11.9%

Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced

BGY

7,948,978

$42,255,016

$5,388,182

-11.6%

International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences

BMEZ

4,322,603

$68,190,963

$12,585,445

-15.7%

Term Trust

BlackRock Science and

BSTZ

1,252,057

$21,111,478

$4,056,064

-15.7%

Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and

BIGZ

16,419,435

$159,541,184

$31,534,448

-18.4%

Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation

BCAT

4,390,352

$67,635,655

$11,547,447

-15.5%

Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital

ECAT

3,325,611

$47,257,972

$9,686,105

-17.1%

Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock Resources &

BCX

12,453,003

$99,816,357

$14,454,079

-13.1%

Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Science and

BST

136,367

$2,799,570

$284,111

-9.1%

Technology Trust

BlackRock Corporate High

HYT

4,695,612

$48,249,031

$6,328,699

-11.8%

Yield Fund, Inc.

BlackRock Credit Allocation

BTZ

4,222,616

$52,321,626

$7,126,080

-12.1%

Income Trust

BlackRock Debt Strategies

DSU

4,887,450

$54,871,336

$5,651,691

-9.7%

Fund, Inc.

BlackRock Floating Rate

FRA

2,000,291

$24,605,346

$3,520,574

-12.8%

Income Strategies Fund, Inc.

BlackRock Floating Rate

BGT

1,361,673

$15,886,943

$2,250,227

-12.4%

Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc.

BKT

145,423

$854,488

$1,947,718

-8.7%

BlackRock Limited Duration

BLW

1,341,749

$19,494,225

$2,522,574

-11.4%

Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector

BIT

884,028

$14,722,265

$1,722,801

-10.5%

Income Trust

3

Number of

Total Amount

Total

Average

Amount of

Discount on

Fund Name

Ticker

Shares

of Shares

NAV

Days

Repurchased

Repurchased

Accretion

Repurchased

BlackRock California

BFZ

1,600,917

$18,801,631

$2,986,304

-13.7%

Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock MuniHoldings

MUC

1,277,872

$14,136,604

$2,034,344

-12.9%

California Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniHoldings

MUJ

488,234

$5,757,038

$805,521

-13.0%

New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield

MIY

159,014

$1,910,368

$289,018

-13.5%

Michigan Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield

MPA

277,033

$3,222,149

$501,023

-13.2%

Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock New York

BNY

137,102

$1,403,118

$234,883

-12.0%

Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock MuniHoldings

MHN

411,883

$4,201,213

$622,389

-13.1%

New York Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield New

MYN

566,073

$5,587,232

$832,326

-13.2%

York Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund,

MVF

320,688

$2,180,839

$288,856

-12.2%

Inc.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II,

MVT

89,762

$977,901

$128,391

-12.4%

Inc.

BlackRock Municipal Income

MUI

464,291

$5,464,305

$724,666

-12.0%

Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality

MQT

49,797

$525,487

$64,265

-11.7%

Fund II, Inc.

BlackRock Municipal Income

BLE

206,278

$2,204,488

$289,103

-12.1%

Trust II

BlackRock MuniYield Fund,

MYD

170,001

$1,833,075

$238,776

-12.0%

Inc.

BlackRock Municipal Income

BFK

155,108

$1,553,451

$236,329

-13.4%

Trust

BlackRock MuniYield Quality

MYI

74,396

$824,560

$104,972

-11.7%

Fund III, Inc.

BlackRock MuniHoldings

MUE

42,730

$422,477

$63,748

-13.3%

Quality Fund II, Inc.

BlackRock MuniHoldings

MHD

123,671

$1,462,915

$206,875

-12.6%

Fund, Inc.

4

The amount and timing of any repurchases under each Fund's Repurchase Program will be determined either at the discretion of the Fund's management or pursuant to predetermined parameters and instructions subject to market conditions. There is no assurance that any Fund will repurchase shares in any particular amounts. A Fund's repurchase activity will be disclosed in its shareholder report for the relevant fiscal period. Any repurchases made under any Repurchase Program will be made on a national securities exchange at the prevailing market price, subject to exchange requirements and certain volume and timing limitations and other regulations under federal securities laws.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please

visit www.blackrock.com/corporate| Twitter: @blackrock|

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds on a monthly basis on its website in the "Closed-end Funds" section of www.blackrock.comas well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock's website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock's website in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or a Fund may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to a Fund's or BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as

5

Disclaimer

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Inc. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 09:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
