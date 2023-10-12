Contact:
BIGZ, BMEZ, BSTZ, BCAT, and ECAT Repurchased over $137 Million of Shares in 2023
New York, October 10, 2023 -BlackRock Advisors, LLC ("BlackRock") released today share repurchase activity for certain BlackRock-advisedclosed-end funds (the "Funds") during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Funds have authorized open market share repurchase programs (the "Repurchase Programs") pursuant to which each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2023, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares in open market transactions. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value ("NAV") per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund's NAV. Below is a summary of share repurchase activity over this past quarter and since the inception of each Fund's Repurchase Program:
- BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust ("BIGZ"), BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust ("BMEZ"), BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust ("BSTZ"), BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust ("BCAT")and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust ("ECAT")have repurchased over $137 millionin shares in 2023, leading to over $27 millionin NAV accretion.
- BIGZ, BSTZ, BMEZ, BCAT, and ECAThave repurchased approximately $447 millionin shares, leading to over $85 millionin NAV accretion since their Repurchase Programs' respective inceptions.
- Since the initial Repurchase Program inception in 2016, BlackRock has repurchased over$1.1 billionin shares across the closed-end fund ("CEF") complex, leading to over $184 millionin NAV accretion.
Municipal CEFs
Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended September 30, 2023:
Number of
Total Amount
Total
Average
Amount of
Discount on
Fund Name
Ticker
Shares
of Shares
NAV
Days
Repurchased
Repurchased
Accretion
Repurchased
1
BlackRock California Municipal
BFZ
34,606
$385,787
$47,791
-11.2%
Income Trust
BlackRock MuniHoldings
MUC
735,540
$7,647,378
$1,341,702
-15.1%
California Quality Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New
MUJ
312,775
$3,398,237
$574,036
-14.7%
Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan
MIY
153,763
$1,650,642
$281,853
-14.9%
Quality Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniYield
MPA
42,618
$474,751
$63,876
-12.1%
Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock Virginia Municipal
BHV
9,633
$96,541
$16,212
-14.4%
Bond Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal
BNY
122,952
$1,217,057
$211,284
-15.1%
Income Trust
BlackRock MuniHoldings New
MHN
158,889
$1,585,881
$272,214
-14.9%
York Quality Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniYield New York
MYN
221,503
$2,147,910
$362,206
-14.8%
Quality Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.
MVF
340,658
$2,236,420
$376,409
-14.7%
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II,
MVT
166,496
$1,685,265
$291,106
-14.9%
Inc.
BlackRock Municipal Income
MUI
483,701
$5,309,379
$870,034
-14.3%
Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality
MQY
562,040
$6,282,246
$906,467
-12.9%
Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality
MQT
161,131
$1,574,826
$251,602
-14.1%
Fund II, Inc.
BlackRock Municipal Income
BLE
349,645
$3,495,946
$583,128
-14.5%
Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income
BYM
207,486
$2,220,992
$329,675
-13.1%
Quality Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality
BKN
148,704
$1,641,023
$242,627
-13.0%
Municipal Trust Inc.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.
MYD
320,004
$3,199,424
$532,652
-14.4%
BlackRock Municipal Income
BFK
395,136
$3,815,411
$646,636
-14.7%
Trust
BlackRock MuniYield Quality
MYI
555,665
$5,829,800
$894,539
-13.5%
Fund III, Inc.
BlackRock MuniHoldings
MUE
240,199
$2,269,264
$397,475
-15.0%
Quality Fund II, Inc.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund,
MHD
425,427
$4,779,984
$808,797
-14.7%
Inc.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund,
MUA
88,775
$826,505
$110,860
-12.3%
Inc.
Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of September 30, 2023:
2
Number of
Total Amount
Total
Average
Amount of
Discount on
Fund Name
Ticker
Shares
of Shares
NAV
Days
Repurchased
Repurchased
Accretion
Repurchased
BlackRock California
BFZ
1,663,310
$19,512,332
$3,071,465
-13.6%
Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock MuniHoldings
MUC
2,621,333
$28,301,909
$4,494,148
-14.2%
California Quality Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New
MUJ
1,106,333
$12,552,142
$1,940,909
-14.0%
Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniYield
MIY
476,746
$5,370,544
$866,490
-14.3%
Michigan Quality Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniYield
MPA
367,579
$4,241,328
$645,345
-12.9%
Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock Virginia Municipal
BHV
15,392
$157,923
$25,966
-14.2%
Bond Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal
BNY
401,087
$4,053,212
$692,198
-14.4%
Income Trust
BlackRock MuniHoldings New
MHN
704,554
$7,171,483
$1,121,240
-13.9%
York Quality Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniYield New York
MYN
1,005,789
$9,915,953
$1,549,492
-13.9%
Quality Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.
MVF
1,030,405
$6,903,752
$1,064,057
-13.8%
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II,
MVT
392,282
$4,085,532
$649,784
-14.0%
Inc.
BlackRock Municipal Income
MUI
1,348,660
$15,345,720
$2,284,385
-13.4%
Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality
MQY
1,012,460
$11,476,304
$1,617,081
-12.6%
Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality
MQT
339,561
$3,397,997
$512,709
-13.5%
Fund II, Inc.
BlackRock Municipal Income
BLE
833,204
$8,560,298
$1,325,686
-13.9%
Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income
BYM
330,309
$3,599,426
$514,021
-12.7%
Quality Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality
BKN
376,081
$4,187,507
$591,719
-12.8%
Municipal Trust Inc.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund,
MYD
749,894
$7,737,267
$1,185,618
-13.7%
Inc.
BlackRock Municipal Income
BFK
877,427
$8,609,992
$1,405,305
-14.3%
Trust
BlackRock MuniYield Quality
MYI
1,020,790
$10,891,959
$1,598,590
-13.0%
Fund III, Inc.
BlackRock MuniHoldings
MUE
437,902
$4,200,900
$709,986
-14.5%
Quality Fund II, Inc.
BlackRock MuniHoldings
MHD
887,327
$10,165,532
$1,650,197
-14.1%
Fund, Inc.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund,
MUA
88,775
$826,505
$110,860
-12.3%
Inc.
3
Equity CEFs
Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended September 30, 2023:
Number of
Total Amount
Total
Average
Amount of
Discount on
Fund Name
Ticker
Shares
of Shares
NAV
Days
Repurchased
Repurchased
Accretion
Repurchased
BlackRock Health Sciences
BMEZ
1,515,753
$22,384,628
$4,276,401
-15.7%
Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and
BIGZ
2,490,297
$17,319,181
$3,938,979
-19.0%
Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Science and
BSTZ
845,159
$14,060,665
$3,213,653
-19.1%
Technology Term Trust
BlackRock Resources &
BCX
1,000,736
$9,420,661
$1,398,013
-13.2%
Commodities Strategy Trust
BlackRock Enhanced
BGY
660,810
$3,485,985
$497,831
-12.9%
International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global
BOE
351,426
$3,476,988
$534,150
-13.6%
Dividend Trust
BlackRock Energy and
BGR
214,134
$2,727,745
$361,972
-12.1%
Resources Trust
Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of September 30, 2023:
Number of
Total Amount
Total
Average
Amount of
Discount on
Fund Name
Ticker
Shares
of Shares
NAV
Days
Repurchased
Repurchased
Accretion
Repurchased
BlackRock Innovation and
BIGZ
18,909,732
$176,860,365
$35,473,427
-18.5%
Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences
BMEZ
6,155,567
$95,748,350
$17,702,027
-15.6%
Term Trust
BlackRock Science and
BSTZ
2,467,361
$41,616,419
$8,535,673
-16.7%
Technology Term Trust
BlackRock Energy and
BGR
2,211,550
$22,631,112
$3,118,124
-12.3%
Resources Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity
BDJ
2,974,888
$23,626,347
$2,641,607
-10.1%
Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global
BOE
7,603,259
$77,598,471
$10,349,962
-12.2%
Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced
BGY
9,274,687
$49,389,567
$6,386,285
-11.9%
International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Resources &
BCX
14,201,774
$116,163,619
$16,914,856
-13.1%
Commodities Strategy Trust
BlackRock Science and
BST
136,367
$2,799,570
$284,111
-9.1%
Technology Trust
4
Multi-Asset CEFs
Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended September 30, 2023:
Number of
Total Amount
Total
Average
Amount of
Discount on
Fund Name
Ticker
Shares
of Shares
NAV
Days
Repurchased
Repurchased
Accretion
Repurchased
BlackRock Capital Allocation
BCAT
673,184
$9,718,056
$1,515,672
-13.8%
Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital
ECAT
489,120
$7,268,837
$1,090,235
-13.4%
Allocation Term Trust
Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of September 30, 2023:
Number of
Total Amount
Total
Average
Amount of
Discount on
Fund Name
Ticker
Shares
of Shares
NAV
Days
Repurchased
Repurchased
Accretion
Repurchased
BlackRock Capital Allocation
BCAT
5,127,654
$78,243,175
$13,254,684
-15.3%
Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital
ECAT
3,814,731
$54,526,808
$10,776,340
-16.7%
Allocation Term Trust
Fixed Income CEFs
Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended September 30, 2023:
No Repurchase this quarter.
Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of September 30, 2023:
Number of
Total Amount
Total
Average
Amount of
Discount on
Fund Name
Ticker
Shares
of Shares
NAV
Days
Repurchased
Repurchased
Accretion
Repurchased
BlackRock Corporate High
HYT
4,695,612
$48,249,031
$6,328,699
-11.8%
Yield Fund, Inc.
5
