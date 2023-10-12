Contact:

1-800-882-0052

BIGZ, BMEZ, BSTZ, BCAT, and ECAT Repurchased over $137 Million of Shares in 2023

New York, October 10, 2023 -BlackRock Advisors, LLC ("BlackRock") released today share repurchase activity for certain BlackRock-advisedclosed-end funds (the "Funds") during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Funds have authorized open market share repurchase programs (the "Repurchase Programs") pursuant to which each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2023, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares in open market transactions. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value ("NAV") per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund's NAV. Below is a summary of share repurchase activity over this past quarter and since the inception of each Fund's Repurchase Program:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust ("BIGZ"), BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust ("BMEZ"), BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust ("BSTZ"), BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust ("BCAT") and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust ("ECAT") have repurchased over $137 million in shares in 2023, leading to over $27 million in NAV accretion.

and have repurchased over in shares in 2023, leading to over in NAV accretion. BIGZ , BSTZ , BMEZ, BCAT, and ECAT have repurchased approximately $447 million in shares, leading to over $85 million in NAV accretion since their Repurchase Programs' respective inceptions.

, , have repurchased approximately in shares, leading to over in NAV accretion since their Repurchase Programs' respective inceptions. Since the initial Repurchase Program inception in 2016, BlackRock has repurchased over $1.1 billion in shares across the closed-end fund ("CEF") complex, leading to over $184 million in NAV accretion.

Below is a summary of share repurchase activity over this past quarter and since the inception of each Fund's Repurchase Program:

Municipal CEFs

Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Number of Total Amount Total Average Amount of Discount on Fund Name Ticker Shares of Shares NAV Days Repurchased Repurchased Accretion Repurchased

1

NM1023U-3163439-1/7