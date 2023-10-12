Contact:

BIGZ, BMEZ, BSTZ, BCAT, and ECAT Repurchased over $137 Million of Shares in 2023

New York, October 10, 2023 -BlackRock Advisors, LLC ("BlackRock") released today share repurchase activity for certain BlackRock-advisedclosed-end funds (the "Funds") during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Funds have authorized open market share repurchase programs (the "Repurchase Programs") pursuant to which each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2023, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares in open market transactions. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value ("NAV") per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund's NAV. Below is a summary of share repurchase activity over this past quarter and since the inception of each Fund's Repurchase Program:

  • BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust ("BIGZ"), BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust ("BMEZ"), BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust ("BSTZ"), BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust ("BCAT")and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust ("ECAT")have repurchased over $137 millionin shares in 2023, leading to over $27 millionin NAV accretion.
  • BIGZ, BSTZ, BMEZ, BCAT, and ECAThave repurchased approximately $447 millionin shares, leading to over $85 millionin NAV accretion since their Repurchase Programs' respective inceptions.
  • Since the initial Repurchase Program inception in 2016, BlackRock has repurchased over$1.1 billionin shares across the closed-end fund ("CEF") complex, leading to over $184 millionin NAV accretion.

Municipal CEFs

Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Number of

Total Amount

Total

Average

Amount of

Discount on

Fund Name

Ticker

Shares

of Shares

NAV

Days

Repurchased

Repurchased

Accretion

Repurchased

1

NM1023U-3163439-1/7

BlackRock California Municipal

BFZ

34,606

$385,787

$47,791

-11.2%

Income Trust

BlackRock MuniHoldings

MUC

735,540

$7,647,378

$1,341,702

-15.1%

California Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New

MUJ

312,775

$3,398,237

$574,036

-14.7%

Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan

MIY

153,763

$1,650,642

$281,853

-14.9%

Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield

MPA

42,618

$474,751

$63,876

-12.1%

Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock Virginia Municipal

BHV

9,633

$96,541

$16,212

-14.4%

Bond Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal

BNY

122,952

$1,217,057

$211,284

-15.1%

Income Trust

BlackRock MuniHoldings New

MHN

158,889

$1,585,881

$272,214

-14.9%

York Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield New York

MYN

221,503

$2,147,910

$362,206

-14.8%

Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.

MVF

340,658

$2,236,420

$376,409

-14.7%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II,

MVT

166,496

$1,685,265

$291,106

-14.9%

Inc.

BlackRock Municipal Income

MUI

483,701

$5,309,379

$870,034

-14.3%

Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality

MQY

562,040

$6,282,246

$906,467

-12.9%

Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality

MQT

161,131

$1,574,826

$251,602

-14.1%

Fund II, Inc.

BlackRock Municipal Income

BLE

349,645

$3,495,946

$583,128

-14.5%

Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income

BYM

207,486

$2,220,992

$329,675

-13.1%

Quality Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality

BKN

148,704

$1,641,023

$242,627

-13.0%

Municipal Trust Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.

MYD

320,004

$3,199,424

$532,652

-14.4%

BlackRock Municipal Income

BFK

395,136

$3,815,411

$646,636

-14.7%

Trust

BlackRock MuniYield Quality

MYI

555,665

$5,829,800

$894,539

-13.5%

Fund III, Inc.

BlackRock MuniHoldings

MUE

240,199

$2,269,264

$397,475

-15.0%

Quality Fund II, Inc.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund,

MHD

425,427

$4,779,984

$808,797

-14.7%

Inc.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund,

MUA

88,775

$826,505

$110,860

-12.3%

Inc.

Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of September 30, 2023:

2

NM1023U-3163439-2/7

Number of

Total Amount

Total

Average

Amount of

Discount on

Fund Name

Ticker

Shares

of Shares

NAV

Days

Repurchased

Repurchased

Accretion

Repurchased

BlackRock California

BFZ

1,663,310

$19,512,332

$3,071,465

-13.6%

Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock MuniHoldings

MUC

2,621,333

$28,301,909

$4,494,148

-14.2%

California Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New

MUJ

1,106,333

$12,552,142

$1,940,909

-14.0%

Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield

MIY

476,746

$5,370,544

$866,490

-14.3%

Michigan Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield

MPA

367,579

$4,241,328

$645,345

-12.9%

Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock Virginia Municipal

BHV

15,392

$157,923

$25,966

-14.2%

Bond Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal

BNY

401,087

$4,053,212

$692,198

-14.4%

Income Trust

BlackRock MuniHoldings New

MHN

704,554

$7,171,483

$1,121,240

-13.9%

York Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield New York

MYN

1,005,789

$9,915,953

$1,549,492

-13.9%

Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.

MVF

1,030,405

$6,903,752

$1,064,057

-13.8%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II,

MVT

392,282

$4,085,532

$649,784

-14.0%

Inc.

BlackRock Municipal Income

MUI

1,348,660

$15,345,720

$2,284,385

-13.4%

Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality

MQY

1,012,460

$11,476,304

$1,617,081

-12.6%

Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality

MQT

339,561

$3,397,997

$512,709

-13.5%

Fund II, Inc.

BlackRock Municipal Income

BLE

833,204

$8,560,298

$1,325,686

-13.9%

Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income

BYM

330,309

$3,599,426

$514,021

-12.7%

Quality Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality

BKN

376,081

$4,187,507

$591,719

-12.8%

Municipal Trust Inc.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund,

MYD

749,894

$7,737,267

$1,185,618

-13.7%

Inc.

BlackRock Municipal Income

BFK

877,427

$8,609,992

$1,405,305

-14.3%

Trust

BlackRock MuniYield Quality

MYI

1,020,790

$10,891,959

$1,598,590

-13.0%

Fund III, Inc.

BlackRock MuniHoldings

MUE

437,902

$4,200,900

$709,986

-14.5%

Quality Fund II, Inc.

BlackRock MuniHoldings

MHD

887,327

$10,165,532

$1,650,197

-14.1%

Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund,

MUA

88,775

$826,505

$110,860

-12.3%

Inc.

3

NM1023U-3163439-3/7

Equity CEFs

Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Number of

Total Amount

Total

Average

Amount of

Discount on

Fund Name

Ticker

Shares

of Shares

NAV

Days

Repurchased

Repurchased

Accretion

Repurchased

BlackRock Health Sciences

BMEZ

1,515,753

$22,384,628

$4,276,401

-15.7%

Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and

BIGZ

2,490,297

$17,319,181

$3,938,979

-19.0%

Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Science and

BSTZ

845,159

$14,060,665

$3,213,653

-19.1%

Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Resources &

BCX

1,000,736

$9,420,661

$1,398,013

-13.2%

Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Enhanced

BGY

660,810

$3,485,985

$497,831

-12.9%

International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global

BOE

351,426

$3,476,988

$534,150

-13.6%

Dividend Trust

BlackRock Energy and

BGR

214,134

$2,727,745

$361,972

-12.1%

Resources Trust

Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of September 30, 2023:

Number of

Total Amount

Total

Average

Amount of

Discount on

Fund Name

Ticker

Shares

of Shares

NAV

Days

Repurchased

Repurchased

Accretion

Repurchased

BlackRock Innovation and

BIGZ

18,909,732

$176,860,365

$35,473,427

-18.5%

Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences

BMEZ

6,155,567

$95,748,350

$17,702,027

-15.6%

Term Trust

BlackRock Science and

BSTZ

2,467,361

$41,616,419

$8,535,673

-16.7%

Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Energy and

BGR

2,211,550

$22,631,112

$3,118,124

-12.3%

Resources Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity

BDJ

2,974,888

$23,626,347

$2,641,607

-10.1%

Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global

BOE

7,603,259

$77,598,471

$10,349,962

-12.2%

Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced

BGY

9,274,687

$49,389,567

$6,386,285

-11.9%

International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Resources &

BCX

14,201,774

$116,163,619

$16,914,856

-13.1%

Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Science and

BST

136,367

$2,799,570

$284,111

-9.1%

Technology Trust

4

NM1023U-3163439-4/7

Multi-Asset CEFs

Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Number of

Total Amount

Total

Average

Amount of

Discount on

Fund Name

Ticker

Shares

of Shares

NAV

Days

Repurchased

Repurchased

Accretion

Repurchased

BlackRock Capital Allocation

BCAT

673,184

$9,718,056

$1,515,672

-13.8%

Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital

ECAT

489,120

$7,268,837

$1,090,235

-13.4%

Allocation Term Trust

Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of September 30, 2023:

Number of

Total Amount

Total

Average

Amount of

Discount on

Fund Name

Ticker

Shares

of Shares

NAV

Days

Repurchased

Repurchased

Accretion

Repurchased

BlackRock Capital Allocation

BCAT

5,127,654

$78,243,175

$13,254,684

-15.3%

Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital

ECAT

3,814,731

$54,526,808

$10,776,340

-16.7%

Allocation Term Trust

Fixed Income CEFs

Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended September 30, 2023:

No Repurchase this quarter.

Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of September 30, 2023:

Number of

Total Amount

Total

Average

Amount of

Discount on

Fund Name

Ticker

Shares

of Shares

NAV

Days

Repurchased

Repurchased

Accretion

Repurchased

BlackRock Corporate High

HYT

4,695,612

$48,249,031

$6,328,699

-11.8%

Yield Fund, Inc.

5

NM1023U-3163439-5/7

