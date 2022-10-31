Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
  News
  Summary
    BDJ   US09251A1043

BLACKROCK ENHANCED EQUITY DIVIDEND TRUST

(BDJ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
8.820 USD   +1.03%
04:40aBlackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust : Section 19 Notice - BDJ October 2022
PU
09/08BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
09/08BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust announces an Equity Buyback for 5% of its issued share capital.
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust : Section 19 Notice - BDJ October 2022

10/31/2022 | 04:40am EDT
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Cusip: 09251A104

Ticker: BDJ

Record Date

October 14, 2022

Pay Date

October 31, 2022

Distribution Amount per share

$

0.056200

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

% Breakdown of the

% Breakdown

Total Cumulative

Total Cumulative

of the Current

Distributions for the

Distributions for the

Current Distribution

Distribution

Fiscal Year to Date

Fiscal Year to Date

Net Income

$

0.017077

30%

$

0.131275

24%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$

0.039123

70%

$

0.183330

33%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$

-

0%

$

0.234995

43%

Return of Capital

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Total (per common share)

$

0.056200

100%

$

0.549600

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on September 30, 2022

4.79%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022

8.01%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022

-13.24%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022

5.86%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Trust's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Trust's Managed Distribution Plan.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during

its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Contact Number: 800-882-0052

Disclaimer

Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
