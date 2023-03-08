Closed End Fund Distribution History Distribution Information Actions Download Add to favorites Information Information Description: Document providing distribution information for Municipal Closed-End Funds Publication date: Mar 8, 2023 Target Audience: For Individuals Product group: BlackRock Closed-End Funds Done

Advanced search
    BGY   US0925241079

BLACKROCK ENHANCED INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND TRUST

(BGY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-07 pm EST
5.360 USD   -1.65%
Closed End Fund Distribution History Distribution Information
PU
03/06BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Selected Cef Asset Coverage And Leverage Ratios Performance Report
PU
Closed End Fund Distribution History Distribution Information

03/08/2023 | 04:27am EST

03/08/2023 | 04:27am EST
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Cusip: 092524107

Ticker: BGY

Record Date

February 15, 2023

Pay Date

February 28, 2023

Distribution Amount per share

$

0.033800

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

% Breakdown of the

% Breakdown

Total Cumulative

Total Cumulative

of the Current

Distributions for the

Distributions for the

Current Distribution

Distribution

Fiscal Year to Date

Fiscal Year to Date

Net Income

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Return of Capital

$

0.033800

100%

$

0.067600

100%

Total (per common share)

$

0.033800

100%

$

0.067600

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on January 31, 2023

4.32%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2023

6.54%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through January 31, 2023

7.92%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2023

0.55%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Trust's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Trust's Managed Distribution Plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its net income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund's net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during

its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Contact Number: 800-882-0052

Disclaimer

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 09:26:08 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -66,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,58 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 559 M 559 M -
EV / Sales 2021 40,2x
EV / Sales 2022 31,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
