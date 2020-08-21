BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 20 August 2020were:

128.50c Capital only USD (cents)

97.80p Capital only Sterling (pence)

130.50c Including current year income USD (cents)

99.33p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 61,017 ordinary shares on 20th August 2020, the Company has 241,746,481 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 76,320 which are held in treasury