BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers

Investment Trust plc at close of business on 28 August 2020were:

131.97c Capital only USD (cents)

98.99p Capital only Sterling (pence)

134.03c Including current year income USD (cents)

100.53p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 10,073 ordinary shares on 27th August 2020,

the Company has 241,612,728 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 210,073 which

are held in treasury