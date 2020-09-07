BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 04 September 2020were:
131.03c Capital only USD (cents)
99.20p Capital only Sterling (pence)
133.11c Including current year income USD (cents)
100.78p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 46,486 ordinary shares on 2nd September
2020, the Company has 241,566,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 256,559
which are held in treasury
Disclaimer
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 11:59:04 UTC