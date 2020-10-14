Log in
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/14 07:51:07 am
94.616 GBX   +0.23%
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

10/14/2020 | 07:35am EDT
NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at
close of business on 13 October 2020 were:

129.28c Capital only USD (cents)
99.56c Capital only Sterling (pence)
131.69p Including current year income USD (cents)
101.42p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 17th September
2020, the Company has 241,210,518 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 612,283
which are held in treasury

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 11:34:09 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,50 M - -
Net income 2019 -6,68 M - -
Net cash 2019 6,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -45,4x
Yield 2019 5,87%
Capitalization 297 M 295 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -14,7x
EV / Sales 2019 51,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,6%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,94 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Audley William Twiston-Davies Chairman
Sarmad Nabil Zok Independent Non-Executive Director
John Hyde Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas A. Pitts-Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-30.07%295
