MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/26 08:26:14 am
99.2651 GBX   -0.93%
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

10/26/2020 | 08:20am EDT

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 23 October 2020were:

133.88c Capital only USD (cents)
102.65c Capital only Sterling (pence)
136.36p Including current year income USD (cents)
104.55p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 17th September 2020, the Company has 241,210,518 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 612,283 which are held in treasury

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 12:19:02 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,50 M - -
Net income 2019 -6,68 M - -
Net cash 2019 6,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -45,4x
Yield 2019 5,87%
Capitalization 315 M 315 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -14,7x
EV / Sales 2019 51,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Audley William Twiston-Davies Chairman
Sarmad Nabil Zok Independent Non-Executive Director
John Hyde Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas A. Pitts-Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-25.78%315
