  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
  News
  7. Summary
    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-23 am EST
129.50 GBX   +0.78%
02:01aBlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
11/16BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
10/28BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR
PR
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

11/24/2022 | 02:01am EST
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC – LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The following information is released in accordance with LR3.5.6

To:  The FCA

Date: 24 November 2022

Name of applicant: BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme: General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return: From:  24 May 2022 To:  23 November 2022
Balance under scheme from previous return: 3,795,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: n/a
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: n/a
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period		 3,795,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission 94,766,267 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (originally listed on 17 December 2010)
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period 241,822,801

   

Name of contact: Mr Kevin Mayger
Address of contact: 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact: 0207 743 1098

SIGNED BY         Mr K Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Company Secretary


© PRNewswire 2022
