BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company's investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in companies domiciled or listed in or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in, less developed countries. The Company's investment policy is to maximize total return and seeks to invest globally in the securities of companies domiciled or listed in or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in, less developed countries. The Company invests in a range of sectors, such as financials, consumer discretionary, industrials, materials, energy, consumer staples, information technology, healthcare, real estate, communication services and utilities. The Company's investment manager is BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The Company's alternative investment fund manager is BlackRock Fund Managers Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts