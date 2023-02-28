Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-02-28 am EST
139.25 GBX   -1.42%
11:31aBlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Changes to Portfolio Management Team
PR
02/16BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
02/13UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Changes to Portfolio Management Team

02/28/2023 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc

5493003K5E043LHLO706

Changes to Portfolio Management Team
 

28 February 2023

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that with immediate effect Sudaif Niaz will join Sam Vecht and Emily Fletcher as a named portfolio manager of the Company.

Mr Niaz joined BlackRock in 2015 and is a portfolio manager and research analyst in the Global Emerging Markets Equities Team within BlackRock’s Fundamental Equity Group. Mr Niaz is a member of the EMEA and Frontier Markets research team, and he specialises in the Middle-East, South East Asia and Eastern Europe.  Mr. Niaz has worked closely with Mr Vecht and Mrs Fletcher for many years providing support in managing the Company’s portfolio and his addition as a named manager reflects his significant contribution.   There are no changes anticipated in the way the portfolio is managed on a day to day basis as a result of this change.  

Prior to joining BlackRock Mr Niaz worked at Perella Weinberg Partners and Caravel in New York. He graduated with a BA in economics from Northwestern University and completed his MBA at INSEAD.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger – 020 7743 2639
Bart Nash - 020 7743 5777
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
11:31aBlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Changes to Portfolio Management Team
PR
02/16BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
02/13UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/10UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/09UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/08UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/07UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/07BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
02/06UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/01BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
More news