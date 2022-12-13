Advanced search
    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
2022-12-13
125.78 GBX   -0.17%
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
12/08EARNINGS UPDATES: Botswana Diamonds widens loss on impairment costs
AN
12/08BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Final Results
PR
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

12/13/2022 | 10:59am EST
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc as at 30 September 2022 has been made available on the Company’s website on the link listed below:
 

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-frontier-investment-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

13 December 2022


END


© PRNewswire 2022
