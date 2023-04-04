BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc as at 31 December 2022 has been made available on the Company’s website on the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-frontier-investment-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 649 3432
4 April 2023
END