BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR
06/08BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR
06/01BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

06/10/2022 | 07:09am EDT
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the interim dividend previously announced on 26 May 2022 has been set at 1.24773, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 2.204002 pence per share (USD dividend 2.75 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 24 June 2022 (to shareholders on the register on 6 June 2022).

10 June 2022
 

Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel:  020 7743 1098


