BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the interim dividend previously announced on 26 May 2022 has been set at 1.24773, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 2.204002 pence per share (USD dividend 2.75 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 24 June 2022 (to shareholders on the register on 6 June 2022).

10 June 2022



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098