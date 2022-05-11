Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
  News
  Summary
    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/11 11:35:07 am EDT
134.00 GBX    0.00%
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/25BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
04/01BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
Summary 
Summary

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

05/11/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B3SXM832

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

TILNEY SMITH & WILLIAMSON LIMITED

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

10-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

11-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.272300 0.000000 4.272300 8088706
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.059000 0.000000 5.059000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B3SXM832 0 8088706 0.000000 4.272300
Sub Total 8.A 8088706 4.272300%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Tilney Smith & Williamson Limited Smith & Williamson Holdings Limited 4.272300 0.000000 4.272300%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

11-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

Contact name: Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Contact Telephone Number: 020 7743 1098
Date: 11 May 2022

© PRNewswire 2022
