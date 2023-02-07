|
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Results of AGM
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 13 and 14, and special resolutions 15, 16 and 17 under special business of the Company:
(Res. 13). To increase the aggregate maximum fees payable to Directors.
(Res. 14). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.
(Res. 15). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 14.
(Res. 16). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company’s ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Res. 17). To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day’s notice.
Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:
|
|For & Discretionary
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes Withheld
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Resolution 1
|90,357,188
|99.99%
|5,202
|0.01%
|50,264
|Resolution 2
|90,140,207
|99.81%
|169,003
|0.19%
|103,444
|Resolution 3
|90,092,322
|99.81%
|171,261
|0.19%
|148,097
|Resolution 4
|90,343,349
|99.99%
|5,272
|0.01%
|64,033
|Resolution 5
|88,190,227
|97.62%
|2,147,123
|2.38%
|75,304
|Resolution 6
|88,932,859
|98.45%
|1,402,190
|1.55%
|75,605
|Resolution 7
|88,971,404
|98.47%
|1,381,645
|1.53%
|59,605
|Resolution 8
|88,349,239
|97.80%
|1,987,329
|2.20%
|76,086
|Resolution 9
|88,956,754
|98.46%
|1,391,440
|1.54%
|64,460
|Resolution 10
|88,980,401
|98.48%
|1,372,167
|1.52%
|60,086
|Resolution 11
|89,955,006
|99.59%
|365,955
|0.41%
|91,693
|Resolution 12
|90,324,843
|99.97%
|27,317
|0.03%
|60,494
|Resolution 13
|89,801,589
|99.50%
|452,951
|0.50%
|158,114
|Resolution 14
|90,307,496
|99.94%
|54,651
|0.06%
|50,507
|Resolution 15
|89,965,255
|99.58%
|381,018
|0.42%
|66,381
|Resolution 16
|87,218,078
|96.56%
|3,110,842
|3.44%
|83,734
|Resolution 17
|89,966,004
|99.60%
|361,643
|0.40%
|85,007
7 February 2023
