Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:59:44 2023-02-07 am EST
137.51 GBX   +0.37%
10:56aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:48aBlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
02/06UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

02/07/2023 | 10:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 13 and 14, and special resolutions 15, 16 and 17 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 13). To increase the aggregate maximum fees payable to Directors.
(Res. 14). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.
(Res. 15). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 14.
(Res. 16). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company’s ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 17). To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day’s notice.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld
Resolution 1 90,357,188 99.99% 5,202 0.01% 50,264
Resolution 2 90,140,207 99.81% 169,003 0.19% 103,444
Resolution 3 90,092,322 99.81% 171,261 0.19% 148,097
Resolution 4 90,343,349 99.99% 5,272 0.01% 64,033
Resolution 5 88,190,227 97.62% 2,147,123 2.38% 75,304
Resolution 6 88,932,859 98.45% 1,402,190 1.55% 75,605
Resolution 7 88,971,404 98.47% 1,381,645 1.53% 59,605
Resolution 8 88,349,239 97.80% 1,987,329 2.20% 76,086
Resolution 9 88,956,754 98.46% 1,391,440 1.54% 64,460
Resolution 10 88,980,401 98.48% 1,372,167 1.52% 60,086
Resolution 11 89,955,006 99.59% 365,955 0.41% 91,693
Resolution 12 90,324,843 99.97% 27,317 0.03% 60,494
Resolution 13 89,801,589 99.50% 452,951 0.50% 158,114
Resolution 14 90,307,496 99.94% 54,651 0.06% 50,507
Resolution 15 89,965,255 99.58% 381,018 0.42% 66,381
Resolution 16 87,218,078 96.56% 3,110,842 3.44% 83,734
Resolution 17 89,966,004 99.60% 361,643 0.40% 85,007

7 February 2023


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
10:56aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:48aBlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
02/06UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/01BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
02/01BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Announces Board Resignations
CI
01/23BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR
01/23BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Announces Final Dividend, Payable on February ..
CI
01/20BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
01/05BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-divid..
FA
01/04UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news