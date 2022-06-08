Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:48 2022-06-08 am EDT
127.50 GBX   -0.20%
10:46aBlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR
06/01BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/26BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

06/08/2022 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
 

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2022

A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2022 may also be viewed at:

           
http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/interim-report/blackrock-frontiers-investment-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf


8 June 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
10:46aBlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR
06/01BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/26BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report
PR
05/26BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year End..
CI
05/26Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Recognizes an Interim Dividend, Payable on 24 ..
CI
05/25BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
05/24BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
05/11BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/25BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
04/01BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
More news