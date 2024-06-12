BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's principal activity is portfolio investment. The Companyâs investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in companies domiciled or listed in or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in, less developed countries. The Company seeks to maximize total return and invests globally in the securities of companies domiciled or listed in or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in, the Frontiers Universe. The Company invests in various sectors, such as financials, industrials, energy, materials, consumer staples, information technology, communication services, consumer discretionary, real estate, utilities, and health care. The Company's investment manager is BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The Company's alternative investment fund manager is BlackRock Fund Managers Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts