BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Tender Offer Update

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)





Tender Offer update



Further to the announcement made by BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the “Company”) on 23 February 2021, the Company announces that the Tender Offer FAV, which was calculated in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer as at close of business on 23 February 2021 (the “Calculation Date”), was USD 88,712,442.32, which converted to sterling equates to £62,897,121.60. This determines the initial allocation of assets to the Tender Pool in respect of the 51,884,770 Tender Shares. The assets of the Tender Pool (other than cash) will now be realised and a further announcement will follow in due course.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the circular to Shareholders published by the Company on 29 January 2021.





