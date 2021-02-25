Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/25 11:14:29 am
118.648 GBX   -0.30%
11:23aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Tender Offer Update
PR
02/23BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Result of Tender offer
PR
02/23BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Result of General Meeting
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Tender Offer Update

02/25/2021 | 11:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND AND THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MAY RESULT IN THE CONTRAVENTION OF ANY REGISTRATION OR OTHER LEGAL REQUIREMENT OF SUCH JURISDICTION

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



Tender Offer update

Further to the announcement made by BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the “Company”) on 23 February 2021, the Company announces that the Tender Offer FAV, which was calculated in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer as at close of business on 23 February 2021 (the “Calculation Date”), was USD 88,712,442.32, which converted to sterling equates to £62,897,121.60.  This determines the initial allocation of assets to the Tender Pool in respect of the 51,884,770 Tender Shares. The assets of the Tender Pool (other than cash) will now be realised and a further announcement will follow in due course.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the circular to Shareholders published by the Company on 29 January 2021.


 

Enquiries:
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Simon White
Sarah Beynsberger
Kevin Mayger
020 7743 3000
Winterflood Securities Limited
Neil Morgan		 020 3100 0292

END


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
11:23aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Tender Offer Update
PR
02/23BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Result of Tender offer
PR
02/23BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Result of General Meeting
PR
02/18BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
02/02BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Result of AGM
PR
01/29BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Publication of tender offer circular
PR
01/15BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
01/14BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR
01/07BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
2020BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ