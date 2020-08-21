Log in
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

08/21/2020 | 12:09pm EDT

21 August 2020

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 23,680 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 93.64 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 25 August 2020 the issued share capital of the Company will be 241,722,801 Ordinary Shares, excluding 100,000 shares which are held in treasury. 

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 0.04% of the Company’s total issued share capital (241,822,801 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 241,722,801 with effect from 25 August 2020 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

All enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2639
 


© PRNewswire 2020
