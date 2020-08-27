BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

27 August 2020

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 10,073 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 94.35 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 1 September 2020 the issued share capital of the Company will be 241,612,728 Ordinary Shares, excluding 210,073 shares which are held in treasury.

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 0.09% of the Company’s total issued share capital (241,822,801 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 241,622,801 with effect from 1 September 2020 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.



Sarah Beynsberger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 0207 743 2639

