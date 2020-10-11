Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMPAGNIE LEBON :Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/11/2020 | 10:05am EDT

Middle Office Emetteur
Tél. : 01 53 48 80 10 - Fax : 01 49 74 32 77 - 34318@cic.fr

COMPAGNIE LEBON
Date d'arrêté:30/09/2020
ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF
Actions du capital

1 173 000
Droits de vote théoriques (1)

2 138 820
Actions privées de droits de vote
Autodétention au nominatif (2)

31 590
Autodétention au porteur * (3)

0
Autres * (4)

0
* à compléter par la société
Droits de vote exerçables*

2 107 230
*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
Pour information :
Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs

2 289

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 14:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
10:10aVIRBAC : Déclaration d'actions et de droits de vote Sept. 2020
PU
10:10aAGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
PU
10:05aRIBER : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de..
PU
10:05aISLANDSBANKI HF. : Íslandsbanki concludes market making agreement for covered bo..
PU
10:05aCOMPAGNIE LEBON : Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020
PU
10/09BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/08BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/07BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/06BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/05BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,50 M - -
Net income 2019 -6,68 M - -
Net cash 2019 6,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -45,4x
Yield 2019 5,87%
Capitalization 296 M 295 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -14,7x
EV / Sales 2019 51,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,94 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Audley William Twiston-Davies Chairman
Sarmad Nabil Zok Independent Non-Executive Director
John Hyde Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas A. Pitts-Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-30.30%295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group