UK dividends calendar - next 7 days

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Sin stocks
Education
Robotics
The Golden Age of Video Games
In Vino Veritas
Boats
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
The Cannabis Industry
Robotics
Financial Data
The Golden Age of Video Games
In Vino Veritas
Cybersecurity
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
News
Summary
BRFI
GB00B3SXM832
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(BRFI)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
09:59:44 2023-02-07 am EST
137.51
GBX
+0.37%
10:56a
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:48a
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
02/06
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
02/07/2023 | 10:56am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Wednesday 8 February
AJ Bell PLC
dividend payment date
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC
dividend payment date
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC
special dividend payment date
Britvic PLC
dividend payment date
Cerillion PLC
dividend payment date
Thursday 9 February
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
abrdn Property Income Trust Ltd
ex-dividend payment date
Alternative Income REIT PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Ashtead Group PLC
dividend payment date
Avon Protection PLC
ex-dividend payment date
BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Custodian Property Income REIT PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Greencoat UK Wind PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Henderson Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Impact Healthcare REIT PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Impax Asset Management Group PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Impax Environmental Markets PLC
ex-dividend payment date
JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Picton Property Income Ltd
ex-dividend payment date
Renew Holdings PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Residential Secure Income PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Smiths News PLC
dividend payment date
Target Healthcare REIT PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Taylor Maritime Investments Ltd
ex-dividend payment date
Titon Holdings PLC
ex-dividend payment date
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd
ex-dividend payment date
Virgin Money UK PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Friday 10 February
abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust PLC
dividend payment date
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC
dividend payment date
Centaur Media PLC
special dividend payment date
Industrials REIT Ltd
dividend payment date
Montanaro UK Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLC
dividend payment date
Numis Corp PLC
dividend payment date
Premier Miton Group PLC
dividend payment date
Sage Group PLC
dividend payment date
Schroder Asia Pacific Fund PLC
dividend payment date
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Ltd
dividend payment date
Monday 13 February
no events scheduled
Tuesday 14 February
Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC
dividend payment date
Cohort PLC
dividend payment date
Future PLC
dividend payment date
Grainger PLC
dividend payment date
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ABRDN NEW DAWN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
0.34%
296
4.61%
ABRDN PLC
-1.37%
209.6
12.23%
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED
0.62%
66.814
6.41%
AJ BELL PLC
-3.69%
339.6
-1.56%
ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC
-0.59%
70.5845
6.45%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
-1.02%
5615
20.21%
AVON PROTECTION PLC
-2.30%
974.76
-7.16%
BAILLIE GIFFORD EUROPEAN GROWTH TRUST PLC
0.00%
100.6
15.63%
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
0.37%
137.5085
6.20%
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
0.15%
374.064
-1.71%
BLACKROCK, INC.
-1.01%
734.06
6.85%
BRITVIC PLC
-1.40%
776.5
1.35%
CENTAUR MEDIA PLC
1.35%
52.7
35.06%
CERILLION PLC
-1.90%
1035
-12.81%
COHORT PLC
-3.41%
507.1
4.37%
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC
-1.94%
90.8
-0.75%
FUTURE PLC
-5.20%
1603
33.46%
GRAINGER PLC
-2.06%
256.2
3.81%
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
-0.24%
163.531
7.76%
IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC
-1.90%
103.2
0.19%
IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC
-3.23%
846.72
21.02%
IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC
-1.40%
447
7.99%
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED
-0.27%
26.15
-1.91%
JPMORGAN CLAVERHOUSE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
-0.71%
695.998
0.14%
OCTOPUS RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC
-0.29%
101.9
2.20%
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
-1.01%
78.6
-0.63%
PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC
2.50%
131.2
24.27%
RENEW HOLDINGS PLC
-0.91%
732.3
0.96%
RESIDENTIAL SECURE INCOME PLC
-0.51%
78.6
-5.95%
SAGE GROUP PLC
-1.69%
781.2
6.57%
SCHRODER ORIENTAL INCOME FUND LIMITED
-0.51%
278.58
8.74%
TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT PLC
-2.02%
82.3
4.74%
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED
-0.50%
130.541
0.77%
TITON HOLDINGS PLC
0.00%
70
-6.67%
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED
-1.45%
56.468
-1.88%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
0.71%
191.05
4.17%
All news about BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
10:56a
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:48a
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
02/06
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/01
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
02/01
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Announces Board Resignations
CI
01/23
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR
01/23
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Announces Final Dividend, Payable on February ..
CI
01/20
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
01/05
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-divid..
FA
01/04
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
-70,0 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-77,9 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
1,45 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-2,89x
Yield 2020
7,50%
Capitalization
312 M
312 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
-4,13x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
77,0%
More Financials
Chart BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
1,37
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Audley William Twiston-Davies
Chairman
Sarmad Nabil Zok
Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White
Independent Non-Executive Director
Katrina Harriet Hart
Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabeth Patricia Airey
Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
6.20%
312
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
7.76%
4 564
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP
11.71%
50
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave