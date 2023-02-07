Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:59:44 2023-02-07 am EST
137.51 GBX   +0.37%
10:56aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:48aBlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
02/06UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK dividends calendar - next 7 days

02/07/2023 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wednesday 8 February 
AJ Bell PLCdividend payment date
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLCspecial dividend payment date
Britvic PLCdividend payment date
Cerillion PLCdividend payment date
Thursday 9 February 
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
abrdn Property Income Trust Ltdex-dividend payment date
Alternative Income REIT PLCex-dividend payment date
Ashtead Group PLCdividend payment date
Avon Protection PLCex-dividend payment date
BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Custodian Property Income REIT PLCex-dividend payment date
Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Greencoat UK Wind PLCex-dividend payment date
Henderson Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Impact Healthcare REIT PLCex-dividend payment date
Impax Asset Management Group PLCex-dividend payment date
Impax Environmental Markets PLCex-dividend payment date
JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Picton Property Income Ltdex-dividend payment date
Renew Holdings PLCex-dividend payment date
Residential Secure Income PLCex-dividend payment date
Smiths News PLCdividend payment date
Target Healthcare REIT PLCex-dividend payment date
Taylor Maritime Investments Ltdex-dividend payment date
Titon Holdings PLCex-dividend payment date
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltdex-dividend payment date
Virgin Money UK PLCex-dividend payment date
Friday 10 February 
abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLCdividend payment date
Centaur Media PLCspecial dividend payment date
Industrials REIT Ltddividend payment date
Montanaro UK Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Numis Corp PLCdividend payment date
Premier Miton Group PLCdividend payment date
Sage Group PLCdividend payment date
Schroder Asia Pacific Fund PLCdividend payment date
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Ltddividend payment date
Monday 13 February 
no events scheduled 
Tuesday 14 February 
Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Cohort PLCdividend payment date
Future PLCdividend payment date
Grainger PLCdividend payment date
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN NEW DAWN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 0.34% 296 Delayed Quote.4.61%
ABRDN PLC -1.37% 209.6 Delayed Quote.12.23%
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED 0.62% 66.814 Delayed Quote.6.41%
AJ BELL PLC -3.69% 339.6 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC -0.59% 70.5845 Delayed Quote.6.45%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC -1.02% 5615 Delayed Quote.20.21%
AVON PROTECTION PLC -2.30% 974.76 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
BAILLIE GIFFORD EUROPEAN GROWTH TRUST PLC 0.00% 100.6 Delayed Quote.15.63%
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 0.37% 137.5085 Delayed Quote.6.20%
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 0.15% 374.064 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
BLACKROCK, INC. -1.01% 734.06 Delayed Quote.6.85%
BRITVIC PLC -1.40% 776.5 Delayed Quote.1.35%
CENTAUR MEDIA PLC 1.35% 52.7 Delayed Quote.35.06%
CERILLION PLC -1.90% 1035 Delayed Quote.-12.81%
COHORT PLC -3.41% 507.1 Delayed Quote.4.37%
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC -1.94% 90.8 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
FUTURE PLC -5.20% 1603 Delayed Quote.33.46%
GRAINGER PLC -2.06% 256.2 Delayed Quote.3.81%
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC -0.24% 163.531 Delayed Quote.7.76%
IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC -1.90% 103.2 Delayed Quote.0.19%
IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC -3.23% 846.72 Delayed Quote.21.02%
IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC -1.40% 447 Delayed Quote.7.99%
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED -0.27% 26.15 End-of-day quote.-1.91%
JPMORGAN CLAVERHOUSE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC -0.71% 695.998 Delayed Quote.0.14%
OCTOPUS RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC -0.29% 101.9 Delayed Quote.2.20%
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED -1.01% 78.6 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC 2.50% 131.2 Delayed Quote.24.27%
RENEW HOLDINGS PLC -0.91% 732.3 Delayed Quote.0.96%
RESIDENTIAL SECURE INCOME PLC -0.51% 78.6 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
SAGE GROUP PLC -1.69% 781.2 Delayed Quote.6.57%
SCHRODER ORIENTAL INCOME FUND LIMITED -0.51% 278.58 Delayed Quote.8.74%
TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT PLC -2.02% 82.3 Delayed Quote.4.74%
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED -0.50% 130.541 Delayed Quote.0.77%
TITON HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 70 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED -1.45% 56.468 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 0.71% 191.05 Delayed Quote.4.17%
All news about BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
10:56aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:48aBlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
02/06UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/01BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
02/01BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Announces Board Resignations
CI
01/23BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR
01/23BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Announces Final Dividend, Payable on February ..
CI
01/20BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
01/05BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-divid..
FA
01/04UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -70,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -77,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,45 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,89x
Yield 2020 7,50%
Capitalization 312 M 312 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -4,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,37
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Audley William Twiston-Davies Chairman
Sarmad Nabil Zok Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Katrina Harriet Hart Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisabeth Patricia Airey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC6.20%312
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC7.76%4 564
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP11.71%50