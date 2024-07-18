BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Paola Subacchi
Reason for thenotification
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.1p each (shares)
Natureofthetransaction
Purchase of Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
618.29p
Volume(s)
191
Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction - see above)
Dateofthetransaction
17/07/2024
Place ofthetransaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)