BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

 

1

Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

Paola Subacchi

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

  Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each (shares)



GB00B01RDH75

 

b)

Natureofthetransaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s) 

 618.29p

 Volume(s)

 191

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

  n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

Dateofthetransaction

17/07/2024

f)

Place ofthetransaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 