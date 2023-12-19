BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Results of Annual General Meeting
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 12 December, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll. These results were published on the Company’s website on 12 December and can be found at https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/proxy-statement/blackrock-greater-europe-investment-trust-plc-agm-proxy-voting-results-2023.pdf
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2023, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
Votes
Votes
% of Available Voting Rights*
Votes
Resolution 1
13,487,727
99.97
3,739
0.03
13.38
10,210
Resolution 2
13,271,586
98.92
144,925
1.08
13.31
87,821
Resolution 3
13,284,558
99.11
119,180
0.89
13.30
97,594
Resolution 4
13,493,695
99.98
2,936
0.02
13.39
7,701
Resolution 5
13,392,057
99.57
58,140
0.43
13.34
54,135
Resolution 6
12,037,463
91.92
1,058,130
8.08
12.99
405,789
Resolution 7
13,404,921
99.69
41,385
0.31
13.34
58,026
Resolution 8
13,408,878
99.71
39,615
0.29
13.34
55,839
Resolution 9
13,412,957
99.62
51,275
0.38
13.36
40,100
Resolution 10
13,455,360
99.80
27,351
0.20
13.37
21,621
Resolution 11
13,419,473
99.55
60,696
0.45
13.37
24,163
Resolution 12
13,334,546
98.98
137,984
1.02
13.36
31,802
Resolution 13
11,918,447
88.51
1,547,677
11.49
13.36
38,208
Resolution 14
13,441,550
99.73
36,344
0.27
13.37
26,438
Resolution 15
13,443,930
99.73
36,344
0.27
13.37
24,058
*Available Voting Rights equals 100,812,161
19 December 2023