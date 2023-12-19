BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 12 December, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.  These results were published on the Company’s website on 12 December and can be found at https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/proxy-statement/blackrock-greater-europe-investment-trust-plc-agm-proxy-voting-results-2023.pdf


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2023, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
 

The results of the poll were as follows:
 

 

Votes
For


%

Votes
Against


%

% of Available Voting Rights*

Votes
Withheld

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Resolution 1

13,487,727

99.97

3,739

0.03

13.38

10,210

Resolution 2

13,271,586

98.92

144,925

1.08

13.31

87,821

Resolution 3

13,284,558

99.11

119,180

0.89

13.30

97,594

Resolution 4

13,493,695

99.98

2,936

0.02

13.39

7,701

Resolution 5

13,392,057

99.57

58,140

0.43

13.34

54,135

Resolution 6

12,037,463

91.92

1,058,130

8.08

12.99

405,789

Resolution 7

13,404,921

99.69

41,385

0.31

13.34

58,026

Resolution 8

13,408,878

99.71

39,615

0.29

13.34

55,839

Resolution 9

13,412,957

99.62

51,275

0.38

13.36

40,100

Resolution 10

13,455,360

99.80

27,351

0.20

13.37

21,621

Resolution 11

13,419,473

99.55

60,696

0.45

13.37

24,163

Resolution 12

13,334,546

98.98

137,984

1.02

13.36

31,802

Resolution 13

11,918,447

88.51

1,547,677

11.49

13.36

38,208

Resolution 14

13,441,550

99.73

36,344

0.27

13.37

26,438

Resolution 15

13,443,930

99.73

36,344

0.27

13.37

24,058


*Available Voting Rights equals 100,812,161



 

19 December 2023