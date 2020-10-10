Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc    BRGE   GB00B01RDH75

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ageas and BlackRock: Transparency notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 08:25pm EDT

In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, BlackRock has notified Ageas on 8 October 2020 that, on 7 October 2020, its interest has fallen below the legal threshold of 5% of the shares in the section 10A issued by Ageas. Its current total shareholding stands at 5.15%.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.

This press release and the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2019 (all figures at 100%).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 00:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
10/10VIRBAC : Déclaration d'actions et de droits de vote Sept. 2020
PU
10/10AGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
PU
10/10RIBER : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de..
PU
10/10ISLANDSBANKI HF. : Íslandsbanki concludes market making agreement for covered bo..
PU
10/10COMPAGNIE LEBON : Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020
PU
10/09BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/08BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/07BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/06BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/05BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 23,2 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net income 2019 19,0 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net cash 2019 0,10 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
Yield 2019 1,52%
Capitalization 394 M 513 M 514 M
EV / Sales 2018 8,28x
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Eric F. Sanderson Chairman
Davina Cordelia Curling Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Baxter Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Subacchi Independent Non-Executive Director
Samuel Joseph Vecht Co-Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC14.86%513
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group