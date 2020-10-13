Log in
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/13/2020 | 06:33am EDT

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Paola Subacchi
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
b) LEI 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each (shares)



GB00B01RDH75
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares by Dividend Reinvestment
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                 Price(s)                   Volume(s)
                392.4p                 5
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 		   n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 2019-12-12
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
© PRNewswire 2020

