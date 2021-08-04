BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust : Issue of Equity

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI – 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 80,000 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 673.50 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.

The number of ordinary shares that the Company has in issue following this issue, is 111,418,938 (including 17,573,527 ordinary shares held in treasury). With effect from 6 August 2021 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 93,845,411. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Following this share issue, 7,342,310 ordinary shares remain under the issuance authority granted and general purposes block listing.

Contact name for queries: Caroline Driscoll

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427

4 August 2021