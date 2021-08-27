Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRGE   GB00B01RDH75

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRGE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/27 09:41:39 am
688.044 GBX   +0.30%
09:56aBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08/25BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08/23BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust : Issue of Equity

08/27/2021 | 09:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI – 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 25,000 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 688.50 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.

The number of ordinary shares that the Company has in issue following this issue, is 113,238,938 (including 17,573,527 ordinary shares held in treasury). With effect from 1 September 2021 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 95,665,411. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

Following this share issue, 5,522,310 ordinary shares remain under the issuance authority granted and general purpose block listing.

Contact name for queries:

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

27 August 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
09:56aBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PR
08/25BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PR
08/23BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PR
08/20BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PR
08/20BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Portfolio Update
PR
08/18BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PR
08/16BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PR
08/13BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PR
08/11BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PR
08/09BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PR
More news