BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRGE)
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust : Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

09/21/2020 | 11:25am EDT

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 August 2020, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 22 October 2020.

Enquiries:

Ms C Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

Date: 21 September 2020

Disclaimer

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 15:24:07 UTC
