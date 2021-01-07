Log in
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRGE)
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/07/2021 | 12:29pm EST
Correction to announcement released at 5.24pm on 15 December 2020 under RNS
reference 14794264. Paola Subacchi, non-executive director, purchased 1,064
Ordinary Shares by way of two transactions at separate prices, rather than
1,500 Ordinary Shares at a price of 516.71p by way of one transaction. The
corrected announcement is set out below. No other information has been updated.


BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Paola Subacchi
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment to PDMR notification reference 00138312.  The number of shares purchased and the price paid per share were incorrect.
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
b) LEI 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each (shares)



GB00B01RDH75
b) Nature of the transaction Purchases of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                 Price(s)                   Volume(s)
                516.725p
                516.71p		                 37
                1,027
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 		  

  1,064

  516.71p
e) Date of the transaction 2020-12-15
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2021
