BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Correction to announcement released at 5.24pm on 15 December 2020 under RNS

reference 14794264. Paola Subacchi, non-executive director, purchased 1,064

Ordinary Shares by way of two transactions at separate prices, rather than

1,500 Ordinary Shares at a price of 516.71p by way of one transaction. The

corrected announcement is set out below. No other information has been updated.



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them