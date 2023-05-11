Advanced search
    BRGE   GB00B01RDH75

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRGE)
2023-05-11
546.00 GBX   +1.30%
11:29aBlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/10BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report
PR
05/10Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc Declares an Interim Dividend, Payable on 19 June 2023
CI
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/11/2023 | 11:29am EDT
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Paola Subacchi
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
b) LEI 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each (shares)



GB00B01RDH75
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                 Price(s)  
                543.797p		                 Volume(s)
                1,083
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 		   n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 11/05/2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2023
