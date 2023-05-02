Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRGE   GB00B01RDH75

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:20:14 2023-05-02 am EDT
536.00 GBX   +0.19%
10:47aBlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
04/17BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
04/04BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

05/02/2023 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the “Company”)

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 31 March 2023 has been made available on the Company’s website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

2 May 2023

END


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
10:47aBlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
04/17BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
04/04BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with..
PR
03/22BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer
PR
03/13BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
02/15BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
02/06BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/01BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
01/16BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
01/16BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
More news
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer