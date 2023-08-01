BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

 

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2023 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

 

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

 

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

 

Tel: 020 7743 2427

 

1 August 2023

 

