BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company's principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company's objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe. The Company also has the flexibility to invest in any country included in the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index (FTSE) World Europe excluding United Kingdom (UK) index, as well as to invest in developing countries not included in the index. The Company invests approximately 25% of its portfolio in companies in developing Europe. The Company also invests approximately 5% of its portfolio in unquoted investments. The Company's investment manager is BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK).

Sector Investment Trusts