    BRGE   GB00B01RDH75

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRGE)
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

02/16/2022 | 10:01am EST
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI – 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 95,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 591.75 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 15,628,527. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 102,300,411. With effect from 18 February 2022 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 102,300,411. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

16 February 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
