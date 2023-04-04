Advanced search
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

04/04/2023 | 09:22am EDT
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Mandatory Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations


The Directors of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 28 February 2023, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 4 May 2023.

Enquiries:

Ms C Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel:  020 7743 2427

Date:  4 April 2023


