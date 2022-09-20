BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2022.



Over the six months to 31 August 2022, the average discount to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 4.5% and the discount to NAV on a cum income basis (diluted for treasury shares) as at close of business on 16 September 2022 was 5.0%. Given this, and the current volatility in the general market as well as in the Company’s shares, the Board has therefore concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2022.



The Board will continue to monitor the Company’s discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.

