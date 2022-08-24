Log in
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRGE)
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

08/24/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
24 August 2022


BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (“the Company”)
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
 

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 60,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 457.00 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 26 August 2022 the issued share capital of the Company will be 102,000,411 Ordinary Shares, excluding 15,928,527 which are held in treasury.  Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 13.51% of the Company’s total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 102,000,411 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.
 

All enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2639
 


© PRNewswire 2022
