Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRGE   GB00B01RDH75

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRGE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-19 am EDT
422.50 GBX   -0.82%
12:19pBlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/18BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/17BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

10/19/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 October 2022


BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (“the Company”)
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
 

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 34,695 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 421.69 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 21 October 2022 the issued share capital of the Company will be 101,115,411 Ordinary Shares, excluding 16,813,527 which are held in treasury.  Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 14.26% of the Company’s total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 101,115,411 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.
 

All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427
 


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
12:19pBlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/18BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/17BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/17BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
10/14BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/13BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/12BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/07BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/06BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/05BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news