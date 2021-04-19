Log in
    BRGE   GB00B01RDH75

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRGE)
  Report
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust : Issue of Equity

04/19/2021 | 10:31am EDT
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI – 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 90,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 586.50 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 23,045,837. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 87,283,101. With effect from 21 April 2021 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 87,283,101. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

19 April 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
