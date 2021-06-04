BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust : Issue of Equity

Log in
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI – 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 75,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 608.25 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 21,065,837. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 89,263,101. With effect from 8 June 2021 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 89,263,101. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

4 June 2021


