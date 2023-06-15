Advanced search
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
711.19 USD   +2.71%
05:50pAsset manager BlackRock files for bitcoin ETF
03:46pSector Update: Financial Stocks Climbing Late Thursday
02:57pBlackRock names new corporate affairs chief
Asset manager BlackRock files for bitcoin ETF

06/15/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
June 15 (Reuters) -

BlackRock on Thursday filed for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would allow investors to get exposure to the cryptocurrency, betting on the asset class that has come under pressure from regulatory action in recent months.

The asset management giant's iShares Bitcoin Trust will use Coinbase Custody as its custodian, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The move comes at a time when the global cryptocurrency industry has been caught in the crosshairs of the U.S. securities regulator on alleged violations of securities laws.

Earlier this month, the regulator sued major exchanges Coinbase and Binance in high-profile lawsuits that reverberated through the digital assets industry.

Previously, the SEC has rejected multiple spot bitcoin ETF applications.

Plans for BlackRock's ETF were reported by CoinDesk earlier in the day. (Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Pooja Desai)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -3.45% 23225.3 End-of-day quote.50.60%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -3.06% 25131.7 End-of-day quote.52.02%
BITCOIN TRUST 1.33% 10.69 End-of-day quote.60.75%
BLACKROCK, INC. 2.71% 711.19 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 0.65% 54.25 Delayed Quote.52.30%
