  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-17 pm EDT
636.71 USD   -0.04%
06:56aBlackRock says not participating in any plans to acquire Credit Suisse
RE
06:45aBlackrock declines to comment on credit suisse report in ft - sp…
RE
06:42aBlackRock plans rival Credit Suisse takeover bid - FT
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

BLACKROCK DECLINES TO COMMENT ON CREDIT SUISSE REPORT IN FT - SP…

03/18/2023 | 06:45am EDT
BLACKROCK DECLINES TO COMMENT ON CREDIT SUISSE REPORT IN FT - SPOKESPERSON IN GERMANY


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 296 M - -
Net income 2023 5 252 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 3,30%
Capitalization 95 657 M 95 657 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,98x
EV / Sales 2024 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 19 800
Free-Float 86,1%
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Martin Small Chief Financial Officer
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.15%95 657
UBS GROUP AG-0.55%57 327
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.46%34 050
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-9.62%29 592
STATE STREET CORPORATION-7.48%24 723
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-0.82%24 273