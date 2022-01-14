Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
BlackRock, Inc.
News
Summary
BLK
US09247X1019
BLACKROCK, INC.
(BLK)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
01/14 08:55:19 am
845.5
USD
-2.55%
08:44a
Blackrock says targeting the repurchase of $1.5 billion of shares during 2022 - conf call
RE
08:32a
BLACKROCK
: Reports Full Year 2021 Diluted EPS of $38.22, or $39.18 as adjusted Fourth Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS of $10.63, or $10.42 as adjusted - Form 8-K
PU
08:31a
BLACKROCK INC.
: Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/14/2022 | 08:44am EST
BLACKROCK SAYS TARGETING THE REPURCHASE OF $1.5 BILLION OF SHARES DURING 2022 - CONF CALL
© Reuters 2022
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
08:44a
Blackrock says targeting the repurchase of $1.5 billion of shares during 2022 - conf ca..
RE
08:32a
BLACKROCK
: Reports Full Year 2021 Diluted EPS of $38.22, or $39.18 as adjusted Fourth Qua..
PU
08:31a
BLACKROCK INC.
: Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
08:15a
BlackRock Exceeds $10 Trillion in Assets Under Management; Lifts Dividend; Q4 Adjusted ..
MT
08:12a
Biden looks to reshape Fed with historically diverse slate
RE
07:28a
Kindred's Unibet Launches Philadelphia Eagles' Branded Online Game
MT
07:26a
Stocks Mixed to Lower Pre-Bell as Investors Eye Key Bank Earnings; Asia, Europe Weaken
MT
07:24a
Flowr Corp Completes First Shipment of Cannabis to Israel, set to Begin Harvest in Port..
MT
07:09a
Romania to amend tax seen blocking Black Sea gas investment- minister says
RE
06:53a
BlackRock Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus, Revenue Misses
MT
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
01/13
Deutsche Bank Adjusts BlackRock's Price Target to $1,123 From $1,141, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
01/11
JPMorgan Adjusts BlackRock Price Target to $1,031 From $1,015, Maintains Overweight Rat..
MT
01/07
UBS Adjusts BlackRock Price Target to $1,035 From $1,000, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
19 474 M
-
-
Net income 2021
5 829 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
2 387 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
22,9x
Yield 2021
1,90%
Capitalization
132 B
132 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
6,65x
EV / Sales 2022
5,96x
Nbr of Employees
18 000
Free-Float
87,4%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
867,58 $
Average target price
1 012,92 $
Spread / Average Target
16,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito
President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein
Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein
Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.
-5.24%
131 800
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
-4.49%
91 784
UBS GROUP AG
9.26%
67 930
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION
9.42%
52 564
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
-3.98%
41 730
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.
-9.83%
40 639
