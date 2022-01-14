Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BlackRock, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
BLACKROCK SAYS TARGETING THE REPURCHASE OF $1.5 BILLION OF SHARES DURING 2022 - CONF CALL

01/14/2022 | 08:44am EST
BLACKROCK SAYS TARGETING THE REPURCHASE OF $1.5 BILLION OF SHARES DURING 2022 - CONF CALL


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 474 M - -
Net income 2021 5 829 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,65x
EV / Sales 2022 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 867,58 $
Average target price 1 012,92 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.24%131 800
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-4.49%91 784
UBS GROUP AG9.26%67 930
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION9.42%52 564
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-3.98%41 730
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.-9.83%40 639