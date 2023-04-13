Advanced search
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-13 pm EDT
670.73 USD   +0.71%
05:33pBlackRock sells asset-backed bonds from Credit Suisse's books- Bloomberg News
RE
05:24pBlackrock Sells Asset-Backed Bonds From Credit Suisse's Books- Bloomberg News
RE
05:24pBlackrock sells asset-backed bonds from credit suisse’s books- b…
RE
BLACKROCK SELLS ASSET-BACKED BONDS FROM CREDIT SUISSES BOOKS- B…

04/13/2023 | 05:24pm EDT
BLACKROCK SELLS ASSET-BACKED BONDS FROM CREDIT SUISSE’S BOOKS- BLOOMBERG NEWS


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 140 M - -
Net income 2023 5 183 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 3,09%
Capitalization 100 B 100 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,33x
EV / Sales 2024 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 19 800
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 665,97 $
Average target price 773,24 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Martin Small Chief Financial Officer
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.02%100 053
UBS GROUP AG10.49%65 867
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)0.48%36 649
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.90%35 711
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-2.06%32 066
STATE STREET CORPORATION1.30%26 314
