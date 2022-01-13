Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baltimore state's attorney indicted on federal charges

01/13/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby departs the courthouse on the first day of the Caesar Goodson trial in Baltimore

(Reuters) -Baltimore state's attorney Marilyn Mosby, the city's top prosecutor, was indicted on Thursday on federal charges of perjury and filing false loan applications, court documents showed

Mosby, a Democrat elected to her post in 2015, is accused in a federal grand jury indictment of falsely claiming to have suffered a work-related financial hardship from COVID-19 in order to withdraw $40,000 from her city employee retirement account.

The indictment said Mosby falsely cited a federal CARES Act provision allowing for one-time, pre-retirement emergency distribution of up to $100,000 in the event of a furlough, layoff, quarantine, reduced work hours, lack of childcare or impact on one's own business caused by COVID-19.

Prosecutors said Mosby, 41, used part of the money she received from the withdrawal in question to make a down payment on a vacation home in Kissimmee, Florida.

Mosby, who ran for office as a part of a movement of "progressive prosecutors" promising to address systemic inequities in the U.S. criminal justice system, made national headlines in 2015 when she charged six officers in the police custody death of Freddie Gray, a young Black man.

There was no immediate comment from the Mosby, her office or any legal representative about the indictment.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles and Tyler Clifford in New YorkEditing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 474 M - -
Net income 2021 5 829 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,78x
EV / Sales 2022 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 885,11 $
Average target price 1 012,92 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.33%134 463
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-3.56%92 500
UBS GROUP AG8.83%67 320
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION9.42%52 481
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-2.31%42 456
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.-8.04%41 446