  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BlackRock, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Biden considers Judge Childs, among others, for Supreme Court nomination -White House

01/28/2022 | 09:41pm EST
Judge J. Michelle Childs of the United States District Court, District of South Carolina is seen in an undated photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs is among those being considered by President Joe Biden for nomination to the Supreme Court, a White House spokesperson said on Friday.

Childs would replace Stephen Breyer, who announced on Thursday he would retire at the end of the court's term in June.

He has promised to pick the first Black woman to serve on the high court and is expected to pick from a list of about 10 or fewer people, meeting with candidates as soon as next week.

Biden nominated https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/biden-nominates-2-appellate-judges-including-supreme-court-contender-2021-12-23 Childs last month to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit but is putting that on hold while considering her for the Supreme Court.

Other names expected to be on Biden's list include Ketanji Brown Jackson https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-public-defender-jackson-among-possible-biden-supreme-court-picks-2022-01-26, a federal judge; Leondra Kruger https://www.reuters.com/world/us/potential-biden-supreme-court-pick-leondra-kruger-known-moderate-california-2022-01-26, a justice on the California Supreme Court; and Sherrilyn Ifill https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/historic-first-black-women-judges-who-could-join-us-supreme-court-2022-01-27, a prominent civil rights lawyer who heads the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

"Judge Childs is among multiple individuals under consideration for the Supreme Court, and we are not going to move her nomination on the Court of Appeals while the president is considering her for this vacancy," said Andrew Bates, the White House spokesperson.

"At the same time, reporting indicating that the president is only seriously considering three potential nominees is incorrect."

The spokesperson made the statement after the Senate Judiciary Committee delayed a planned hearing on Tuesday on Childs' nomination to the D.C. Circuit.

Childs, whose federal district court is in South Carolina, has been endorsed by U.S. Representative James Clyburn, the majority whip and third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, who is close to Biden.

The president has tapped a team https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-taps-veteran-team-guide-historic-supreme-court-nomination-2022-01-28 to help him make the selection, which he plans to announce by the end of February.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Writing by Eric Beech and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sandra Maler, Cynthia Osterman and William Mallard)

By Nate Raymond


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 474 M - -
Net income 2021 5 829 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,17x
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 808,14 $
Average target price 1 005,62 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-11.73%119 521
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-12.75%82 339
UBS GROUP AG4.84%63 707
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)0.69%46 938
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-8.56%39 738
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.-23.82%34 345