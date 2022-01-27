Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden vows to name Black woman to U.S. Supreme Court by end of February

01/27/2022 | 12:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor poses during group portrait at Supreme Court in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday said he plans to name a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February and reiterated his intention to nominate a Black woman for the first time to serve on the highest U.S. judicial body.

"This is a bittersweet day for me," Biden said during an appearance with the justice at the White House, noting that he has known Breyer since the 1970s.

"I'm here today to express a nation's gratitude to Justice Stephen Breyer for his remarkable career in public service," Biden added.

Breyer formally announced his retirement in a letter to Biden made public on Thursday, saying he plans to depart at the conclusion of the Supreme Court's current term, typically at the end of June, assuming his successor has been confirmed by the Senate. Lawmakers disclosed his retirement on Wednesday.

"It's my intention to announce my decision by the end of February. I have made no decision," Biden said.

"That person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the Supreme Court. It's long overdue in my opinion," Biden added.

His retirement after 27 years gives Biden his first chance to fill a vacancy on the nine-member court but will not change https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bidens-next-supreme-court-nominee-not-likely-change-its-rightward-push-2022-01-27 its ideological balance. The court's 6-3 conservative majority has shown an increasing willingness https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/aggressively-conservative-supreme-court-plunges-into-us-culture-wars-2022-01-25 to reshape the law on contentious issues including abortion and gun rights. Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump appointed three justices during his single four-year term in office.

"I enormously appreciate the privilege of serving as part of the federal judicial system," Breyer wrote in the letter.

"Throughout, I have been aware of the great honor of participating as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the rule of law," Breyer added.

"I think he is a model public servant at a time of great division in this country."

Democrats, who hold a razor-thin Senate majority, aim to quickly confirm Biden's pick in a time frame similar https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrats-plan-move-swiftly-biden-supreme-court-pick-2022-01-26 to the one-month process that the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, used in 2020 to confirm Trump's third appointee, Amy Coney Barrett, according to a source familiar with planning.

Republicans are seeking to regain control of the Senate in the Nov. 8 congressional elections, underscoring the need for speed from the perspective of Biden's party. McConnell has indicated he would block any Biden nominations to the court if his party regains the Senate majority.

Biden as a candidate for president promised to nominate the first Black woman to fill any Supreme Court vacancy. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said Biden will honor that pledge.

Potential Biden nominees include Ketanji Brown Jackson https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-public-defender-jackson-among-possible-biden-supreme-court-picks-2022-01-26, a former Breyer law clerk who was confirmed by the Senate last June to serve on an influential U.S. appellate court, and Leondra Kruger https://www.reuters.com/world/us/potential-biden-supreme-court-pick-leondra-kruger-known-moderate-california-2022-01-26, who serves on the California Supreme Court. Another potential contender is Michelle Childs, a federal district court judge in South Carolina who Biden already has nominated to the U.S. appeals court in Washington.

Breyer, the Supreme Court's oldest member, was appointed to his lifetime post by Democratic President Bill Clinton. He authored important rulings https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-breyer-fortified-abortion-rights-doubted-death-penalty-2022-01-26 upholding abortion rights and healthcare access, helped advance LGBT rights and questioned the constitutionality of the death penalty. He often found himself in dissent on a court that has moved ever rightward.

Democratic lawmakers and liberal activists on Wednesday praised the jurist's decision to step aside, allowing Biden to install a younger member who could serve for decades in the lifetime post.

For some activists, the decision came as a relief as they had publicly urged Breyer to depart while the Democrats control the Senate, concerned that if he did not do so, Republicans could block confirmation of his successor or a future Republican president could be able to name his replacement. That scenario would result in a 7-2 conservative majority.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Doina Chiacu in Washington and Andew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Andrew Chung, Lawrence Hurley and Steve Holland


© Reuters 2022
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
12:42pDeutsche Bank traders' Libor-rigging convictions are thrown out in New York
RE
12:03pPorn star Stormy Daniels testifies ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti 'stole from me'
RE
10:43aA DEFECTION REVEALS LE PEN'S ACHILLE : she looks too mainstream
RE
09:02aNORDEA BANK ABP : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Se..
AQ
08:57aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 27, 2022
06:08aAnalysis-Biden's next Supreme Court nominee not likely to change its rightward push
RE
05:58aDeutsche Bank makes biggest profit in a decade
RE
05:07aExplainer-What are NATO's next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?
RE
05:00aExplainer-What are NATO's next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?
RE
04:23aHarris Technology Group Records 40% Growth in Fiscal Q2 Revenue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 474 M - -
Net income 2021 5 829 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,07x
EV / Sales 2022 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 795,47 $
Average target price 1 005,62 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-13.12%120 660
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-11.02%83 336
UBS GROUP AG5.63%64 852
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)1.45%47 380
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.43%38 130
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.-20.35%35 897