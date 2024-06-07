BlackRock has one of the most comprehensive and diverse investment platforms in the industry, providing investors with choice to meet their investment objectives. Investors are continuing to turn to BlackRock to unlock the full potential of their portfolios, as reflected by $1.9 trillion of net inflows in the past five years globally.1

In the U.S., BlackRock offers over 600 mutual funds and ETFs for investors to access different market exposures.2 As we evolve our platform and launch new strategies, we also constantly assess the regulatory and operating environment as well as how our funds are meeting investors’ investment objectives. Today, BlackRock is announcing the upcoming liquidation of 15 U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and ETFs.

Fund Name Last Trading Date Liquidation Date3 BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

(NYSE: BECO) 8/12/2024 8/15/2024 BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSE: BTEK) 8/12/2024 8/15/2024 BlackRock Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund4 N/A 9/5/2024 TempFund4 N/A 9/5/2024 BlackRock Sustainable Advantage CoreAlpha Bond Fund N/A 8/13/2024 BlackRock Sustainable International Equity Fund N/A 8/13/2024 BlackRock Sustainable Low Duration Bond Fund N/A 8/13/2024 BlackRock Sustainable US Growth Equity Fund N/A 8/13/2024 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (Nasdaq: HWEG) 8/12/2024 8/15/2024 iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSE: FM) See below iShares Gold Strategy ETF (Cboe: IAUF) 8/12/2024 8/15/2024 iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSE: WPS) 8/12/2024 8/15/2024 iShares MSCI International Size Factor ETF (NYSE: ISZE) 8/12/2024 8/15/2024 iShares USD Systematic Bond ETF (Nasdaq: USBF) 8/12/2024 8/15/2024 iShares Virtual World and Life Multisector ETF (NYSE: IWFH) 8/12/2024 8/15/2024

BlackRock continues to expand its active ETF platform, managing $30 billion in AUM, as investors seek new access points to active management globally. In addition, BlackRock’s sustainable investing platform has grown sevenfold to over $800 billion in assets over the last five years and includes over 450 products globally. The firm’s industry-leading transition investing platform now manages over $100 billion in AUM globally. 5

As described in the prospectuses, investors will incur management fees until the liquidations are complete. In addition to the management fee, investors who opt to sell an ETF will bear the usual transaction and commissions costs in the secondary market. In both cases, investors may see a capital gain or loss on their investment.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

BlackRock has also announced the liquidation of the iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSE: FM). Over the past 12 years since the fund's inception, BlackRock has provided investors access to new and expanding corners of the capital markets, and several of these frontier market countries have been elevated to emerging market status. Select portions of the remaining smaller universe of frontier markets have experienced persistent liquidity challenges, and as a result, there will be an extended liquidation period for the fund.

BlackRock currently expects that the fund will cease trading and no longer accept creation and redemption orders after market close on or around March 31, 2025; however, this date is subject to change. During the extended liquidation period, the fund will not be managed in accordance with its investment objective and policies, as the fund will sell down its assets, as determined by BlackRock, where possible and hold the proceeds of such sales in cash and cash equivalents. Proceeds of the liquidation are expected to be sent to shareholders on or around three days after the last trading date. The Fund’s website will be updated upon the determination of such dates.

Money Market Funds

The liquidations of TempFund, a series of BlackRock Liquidity Funds, and the BlackRock Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund, a series of BlackRock Funds, are driven by new amendments to Rule 2a-7, the principal rule governing U.S. Money Market Funds, adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 12, 2023, among other operational considerations.

